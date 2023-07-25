3-time Big Ten track champ Kion Benjamin returning to Gophers

The University of Minnesota track and field team got big news Tuesday.

Three-time Big Ten champion Kion Benjamin announced he plans to return to the Gophers for his fifth season next year.

“I joined the University of Minnesota four years ago, and I have been happily competing for the Maroon and Gold for quite some time now. The ‘M’ will forever be on my chest, but I am not done yet,” Benjamin said. “I’ll see you all again next season!”

It comes after the Trinidad and Tobago native won two Big Ten titles, two Second Team All-America honors and a gold medal at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games this past season.

Benjamin currently holds two outdoor school records at Minnesota, one for a 10.07-second 100m time and the other being a 38.70-second time in the 4x100m relay. He also became the first man to reach the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 100m in school history and was the first to win multiple 100m Big Ten titles.

“I am extremely happy that Kion is returning for his last season,” assistant coach Ibrahim Kabia said. “This gives him a solid training group for one more year as he transitions to the next phase of his career. It also gives our sprints group and relay some great continuity. Kion’s return allows us to once again be very competitive next season.”