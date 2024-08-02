2nd-year LB Ivan Pace Jr. ready to be main communicator on defense for Vikings

It’s linebacker Ivan Pace Jr’s second year with the Vikings, and with Jordan Hicks departing in free agency, the expectation is that Pace Jr. will wear the green dot this year.

The green dot goes to one player on each side of the ball and is used as a radio to communicate with the sidelines. Pace Jr. had it for stretches last year when Hicks didn’t play.

We spoke with Pace. Jr. this week at training camp. The Vikings signed him after he somehow didn’t get picked during the 2023 Draft. He had a great rookie year, starting 11-games. He secured his first career interception and totaled 102 tackles. He also had 2.5 sacks, and had two tackles for losses.

Pace wore No. 40 as a rookie but this spring switched to No. 0.

At 5-foot-10, he was overlooked pre-draft in 2023. Hard to believe after he was the first-ever unanimous All-American in the 135-year history of University of Cincinnati football.

Post-draft, Pace Jr. drew interest from the Vikings, Titans, Browns, and Jaguars. Ultimately, he chose the Vikings’ offer and he’s run with the opportunity.