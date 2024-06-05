2024 State Softball Tourney Central

By KSTP

2024 MSHSL STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

All games at Caswell Park, North Mankato / All games stream at NSPN.TV

CLASS AAAA

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, June 5

  • 1) Rosemount 8, Stillwater 7 (8 inn)
  • 4) New Prague 5, 5) St. Michael-Albertville 1
  • 2) Forest Lake 5, Eden Prairie 1
  • 3) Rogers 7, Edina 0

Semifinals – Thursday, June 6 at 2:00pm

  • 1) Rosemount vs 4) New Prague
  • 2) Forest Lake vs 3) Rogers

State Championship – Friday, June 7 at 10am

  • Semifinal winners

CLASS AAA

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, June 5

  • 1) Cretin-Derham Hall 8, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0
  • 5) St. Francis 6, 4) Rocori 2
  • 2) Winona 6, Simley 1
  • 3) Mankato East 16, North Branch 2

Semifinals – Thursday, June 6 at 2:00pm

  • 1) Cretin-Derham Hall vs 5) St. Francis
  • 2) Winona vs 3) Mankato East

State Championship – Friday, June 7 at 12pm

  • Semifinal winners

CLASS AA

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, June 5

  • 1) Randolph 3, Glencoe-Silver Lake 2
  • 5) St. Agnes 5, 4) Proctor 0
  • 2) Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 7, Dassel-Cokato 1
  • 3) St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 1

Semifinals – Thursday, June 6 at 4:30pm

  • 1) Randolph vs 5) St. Agnes
  • 2) Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial vs 3) St. Cloud Cathedral

State Championship – Friday, June 7 at 2pm

  • Semifinal winners

CLASS A

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, June 5

  • 1) New Ulm Cathedral vs Kelliher / Northome
  • 4) Russell-Tyler-Ruthon vs 5) Moose Lake – Willow River
  • 2) Red Lake Falls vs Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley
  • 3) Blooming Prairie vs West Lutheran

Semifinals – Thursday, June 6 at 4:30pm

  • New Ulm Cathedral / K-N winner vs RTR / MLWR winner
  • RLF / CGB winner vs BP / WL winner

State Championship – Friday, June 7 at 4pm

  • Semifinal winners