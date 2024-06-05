2024 State Softball Tourney Central
2024 MSHSL STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
All games at Caswell Park, North Mankato / All games stream at NSPN.TV
CLASS AAAA
Quarterfinals – Wednesday, June 5
- 1) Rosemount 8, Stillwater 7 (8 inn)
- 4) New Prague 5, 5) St. Michael-Albertville 1
- 2) Forest Lake 5, Eden Prairie 1
- 3) Rogers 7, Edina 0
Semifinals – Thursday, June 6 at 2:00pm
- 1) Rosemount vs 4) New Prague
- 2) Forest Lake vs 3) Rogers
State Championship – Friday, June 7 at 10am
- Semifinal winners
CLASS AAA
Quarterfinals – Wednesday, June 5
- 1) Cretin-Derham Hall 8, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0
- 5) St. Francis 6, 4) Rocori 2
- 2) Winona 6, Simley 1
- 3) Mankato East 16, North Branch 2
Semifinals – Thursday, June 6 at 2:00pm
- 1) Cretin-Derham Hall vs 5) St. Francis
- 2) Winona vs 3) Mankato East
State Championship – Friday, June 7 at 12pm
- Semifinal winners
CLASS AA
Quarterfinals – Wednesday, June 5
- 1) Randolph 3, Glencoe-Silver Lake 2
- 5) St. Agnes 5, 4) Proctor 0
- 2) Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 7, Dassel-Cokato 1
- 3) St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 1
Semifinals – Thursday, June 6 at 4:30pm
- 1) Randolph vs 5) St. Agnes
- 2) Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial vs 3) St. Cloud Cathedral
State Championship – Friday, June 7 at 2pm
- Semifinal winners
CLASS A
Quarterfinals – Wednesday, June 5
- 1) New Ulm Cathedral vs Kelliher / Northome
- 4) Russell-Tyler-Ruthon vs 5) Moose Lake – Willow River
- 2) Red Lake Falls vs Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley
- 3) Blooming Prairie vs West Lutheran
Semifinals – Thursday, June 6 at 4:30pm
- New Ulm Cathedral / K-N winner vs RTR / MLWR winner
- RLF / CGB winner vs BP / WL winner
State Championship – Friday, June 7 at 4pm
- Semifinal winners