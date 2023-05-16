Arkansas Class of 2024 QB Drake Lindsey details why he committed to Gophers

nbsp;

After losing a commitment from Class of 2024 Georgia quarterback Aaron Philo in April, the Gophers found their signal-caller. Arkansas quarterback Drake Lindsey pledged his allegiance to the Gophers last weekend.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Lindsey, via Zoom, to hear why the Gophers are a good fit.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Lindsey and to see him in action***

Lindsey has great size for a quarterback at nearly 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds. He’s the 51st-ranked quarterback nationally, according to 247Sports.com.

He threw for 37 touchdowns with just three interceptions during his junior season in 2022. Lindsey said that Colorado State and UNLV were the toughest programs to say no to.

Lindsey will graduate high school early and will be on campus next January for winter workouts and spring practice.

Lindsey first came to Minnesota in 2018 to attend a Vikings game. He is the grandson of former Vikings running back Jim Lindsey, who played with Minnesota 1966-72.

Note: Philo committed to Georgia Tech earlier this month.