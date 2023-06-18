Benilde-St Margaret’s girls, Lakeville North boys survive one-goal thrillers for first State Lacrosse titles

Girls Championship

5) Benilde-St Margaret’s 11, 2) Edina 10

Three second-half goals from junior Maggie Graczyk helped No. 5 Benilde-St. Margaret’s upset No. 2 Edina 11-10 in the title game. Sophomore Charlize Vang also had three goals for the Red Knights.

This is the first championship for Benilde-St. Margaret’s, which placed third in 2022. The Red Knights and Hornets did not meet during the 2023 regular season.

Edina seniors Mary Velner and Nicola Santoni led all scorers with four goals apiece. Junior Mia Maxwell had a team-high two assists for the Hornets.

In the third-place game, No. 1 Lakeville South moved past No. 3 Stillwater Area with a 17-9 victory. Senior Emily Moes led the Cougars with 10 points on six goals and four assists. Senior Gabriella Bouman added three goals and three assists for Lakeville South. Senior Ellie Fischer led Stillwater Area with three goals.

Elk River/Zimmerman defeated East Ridge 11-9 in the consolation final. Senior Adria Kotzian provided the majority of the Elks’ offense. She struck for three goals and five assists. Senior Isabella Dols added four goals for Elk River/Zimmerman. Senior Taylor Griffith scored four goals for Est Ridge.

The complete bracket can be viewed here: 2023 MSHSL Girls State Lacrosse Tournament Homepage

2023 Minnesota Girls High School Lacrosse Champions – Benilde-St Margaret’s (Photo: MSHSL)

BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

2) Lakeville North 11, 4) Prior Lake 10 – F/OT

Lakeville North, the No. 2 seed, needed overtime to defeat No. 4 Prior Lake in the title game. Senior Nathan Long secured the 11-10 victory for the Panthers with his second goal of the game. This is the first championship for Lakeville North.

Three additional players scored two goals apiece for Lakeville North: senior Austn Winship, junior Quin Power and sophomore Blake Piscitiello. Sophomore Carson Piscitiello added two assists for the Panthers.

Junior Jack Tocko tallied three goals for Prior Lake and senior Benjamin Mickett finished the game with two goals and two assists.

These teams also met on May 9 this year, with Lakeville North winning 19-12.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the No. 1 seed, defeated No. 3 Shakopee 10-8 in the third-place game. Senior Carsen Brandt had two goals and two assists for the Red Knights. Senior Robby Hoyt added two goals. Sophomore Zach Docteur and senior Linus Toward tallied two goals apiece for Shakopee.

Moorhead dismissed Chisago Lakes 12-6 in the consolation final. Senior Caleb Alderson scored three goals for the Spuds. Senior Jeff Ulness, junior Jace Blythe and sophomore Carter Midthune added two goals apiece for Moorhead. Senior Maddox Olson was the top scorer for Chisago Lakes; he finished the game with three goals.

The complete bracket can be viewed here: 2023 Boys Lacrosse Bracket

2023 Minnesota State Boys Lacrosse Champions – Lakeville North (Photo: MSHSL)

All recaps courtesy of the Minnesota State High School League