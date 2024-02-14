2023 Kazmaier Winner Sophie Jaques discusses trade to PWHL Minnesota

Still reigning as the NCAA’s player of the year, Sophie Jaques made history as part of the first trade in the new Professional Womens Hockey League.

PWHL Minnesota acquired Jaques, a defender, from Boston in exchange for forward Susanna Tapani and defender Abby Cook.

Jaques, a native of Toronto, won the 2023 Kazmaier Award as the top player in women’s college hockey. In 2022, she helped Ohio State win the program’s first-ever national championship.

Boston selected Jaques with the 10th overall pick in the inaugural PWHL Draft and signed her to a three-year contract.

Jaques is expected to make her Minnesota debut in Wednesday night’s home game against Ottawa.

PWHL Minnesota enters the game in second place, two points behind Montreal.