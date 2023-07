3M Open interviews with Hoge, VanArragon, and Capan III

nbsp;

On Monday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Tom Hoge, Frankie Capan III and Caleb VanArragon teed off at the 3M Open Pro-Am.

Hoge is a one-time PGA tournament winner while Capan III (North Oaks) and VanArragon (Blaine) both hail from Minnesota, with VanArragon getting a shot as a collegiate amateur from Valparaiso University.

Capan III and VanArragon are in the field on a sponsor exemption.

The 2023 3M Open begins on Thursday.