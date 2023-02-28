2 Gophers women earn All-Big Ten honors

Two University of Minnesota women’s basketball standouts have earned All-Big Ten honors, the conference announced Tuesday.

Sophomore Alanna “Rose” Micheaux and freshman Mara Braun were recognized as the league announced its season awards.

Micheaux was named to the Honorable Mention team by both the coaches and media while Braun was named to the All-Freshman Team.

Graduate Isabelle Gradwell was also named Minnesota’s Sportsmanship Award representative.

This season, Micheaux is averaging 14 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, making her the only player in the Big Ten in the top 20 in both categories. She was second on the team in scoring and leads Minnesota in rebounding, posting nine double-doubles this season.

Braun, who was the second-highest-ranked recruit coming into the year, led Minnesota in scoring (15.3 points per game), three-pointers made (61) and three-point percentage (35.1%) and was second with 1.5 steals per game.

Minnesota enters the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 12 seed and will play No. 13 seed Penn State at 1 p.m. Wednesday.