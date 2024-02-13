2 Gophers get invites to NFL Combine

The University of Minnesota football team will likely have a couple of players representing the program at this spring’s NFL Combine.

Defense back Tyler Nubin and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford were invited to the annual event, which allows players to showcase their skills in front of NFL personnel.

This year’s combine is scheduled for Feb. 26 through March 4 in Indianapolis.

Nubin, a First Team All-American last season, recorded 53 tackles, 5 interceptions and 4 pass breakups last season. Over his Gophers career, he snagged a program-record 13 interceptions.

Spann-Ford was an All-Big Ten Honorable mention last season after hauling in 25 catches for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns while also playing a key blocking role for the Gophers run game. He also played in the Senior Bowl earlier this month and caught a touchdown.