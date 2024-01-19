1 Tonka, #3 Edina skate to back-and-forth 1-1 draw

The building is always abuzz anytime Lake Conference rivals Edina and Minnetonka clash in any sport, but it amps up further when it’s boys hockey, and was fueled even more Thursday night as both teams were ranked top-three in the state ahead of their highly-entertaining 1-1 draw.

It looked like the game might be a high-scoring shootout when #1-ranked Tonka’s Danny Klaers fired a top-corner laser into the net just 90 seconds into the game.

But defense and goaltending by Minnetonka’s Hunter Bauer and Edina’s Joe Bertram ruled the night.

It was still 1-0 deep into the second period before 3rd-ranked Edina’s Casey Vandertop slashed down the slot to get the Hornets on the board.

But that was it.

Each team had chances down the stretch – notably, when a puck trickled behind Bauer in the Tonka crease and wobbled toward the goal line in the final minutes of overtime – but neither team could cash in.

Despite five power plays and a combined total of 65 shots on goal – 35 by Tonka, 30 by Edina – the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Edina emerges 13-2-1 and heads into a Saturday night meeting with St. Michael-Albertville.

Minnetonka remains one of two unbeatens left in Class AA with the same 14-0-2 record #2 Wayzata possesses.

The Skippers host Eden Prairie on Saturday evening.