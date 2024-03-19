1-on-1 with Wild General Manager Bill Guerin

Wild General Manager Bill Guerin was a seller before the NHL’s trade deadline but that doesn’t mean he believes his club is out of the running for a playoff spot.

With the Wild playing catch-up in the Wild Card race, Guerin chatted about the ups and downs of the season with KSTP’s Darren “Doogie” Wolfson.

Among the topics of discussion:

The job John Hynes has done since taking over as head coach

New forward Marat Khusnutdinov

What the future holds for legendary goalie Marc-Andre Fleury

