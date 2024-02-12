1-on-1 with Vikings captain Josh Metellus

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson went 1-on-1 with Vikings jack-of-all-trades on defense, Josh Metellus. A captain since late in the 2022 season, Metellus is coming off a career year.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation in-studio with Metellus***

Lining up all over, Metellus forced 30 quarterback pressures in 2023, according to Next Gen Stats. That led all safeties. He notched 116 pass rushing snaps which was 26 more than any other safety this season.

But then we have to ask this question: Is Metellus even a safety? He also lined up at linebacker and elsewhere.

Metellus signed a contract extension before the season. So he’ll be a fixture in Brian Flores’ defense for the foreseeable future.