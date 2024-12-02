1-on-1 with Hall of Famer Lindsay Whalen on joining Lynx staff, her time as Gophers coach, and more

The timing wasn’t right after departing as University of Minnesota head coach, but now it is. After previously turning down an opportunity to join the Lynx staff, Hall of Famer Lindsay Whalen is ready for the challenge. She was introduced on Monday as the Lynx’s newest assistant coach.

Whalen was a legend as a player, helping lead the Lynx to four WNBA championships between 2011 and 2017 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Whalen following the news conference about why the timing is right to join the Lynx’s staff, when she came to peace with her departure as Gophers coach, and more.

Whalen also won two gold medals with Team USA, and led the Gophers to a Final Four as a player.

Whalen coached the Gophers from 2018-2023 and compiled an overall record of 71-76, including 32-58 in conference play across five seasons.

The program under Whalen inked its highest-ranked recruiting class in history during the Fall of 2021.

A native of Hutchinson, Whalen played for Minnesota from 2000-04, and was the program’s first three-time All-American in school history.