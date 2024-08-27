1-on-1 with Gophers AD Mark Coyle ahead of Thursday’s football opener vs. North Carolina

There’s lots of intrigue and mystery heading into the Gophers football opener on Thursday at Huntington Bank Stadium vs. North Carolina. The Vegas point spread has shifted four points in UNC’s favor in the last couple days. In other words, what does Vegas know? Will Gophers star RB Darius Taylor (undisclosed injury) miss the game?

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Gophers athletics director Mark Coyle late last week. There isn’t an athletics director-head coach combo in the Big Ten that has been together longer than Coyle and P.J. Fleck. Coyle hired Fleck prior to the 2017 season.

Wolfson and Coyle spoke plenty about expectations for the football program this year, but also hit on revenue sharing with student-athletes that is coming next year and the men’s basketball team’s non-descript non-conference schedule.

Coyle, 55, was hired by the Gophers May 2016 and is currently the 3rd-longest tenured AD in the Big Ten.