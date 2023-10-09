Wisconsin DOJ: Rice Lake officers shoot, kill man after he charged at them with ‘bladed weapon’

A man is dead after being shot by law enforcement in Rice Lake Sunday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

According to the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Rice Lake police officers and Barron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a female who had been stabbed by a male in the 400 block of Hatten Avenue around 5:30 p.m. that day.

The victim was being treated by EMS when law enforcement arrived. Her name and age haven’t been released.

The suspect was reportedly barricaded inside an apartment and didn’t comply with orders to come out.

Police then sent in a K-9 and less lethal options to “gain compliance” from the suspect, a news release states.

The suspect then allegedly “charged at officers with a bladed weapon” and police opened fire, killing him.

The investigation is being led by the DCI with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol and a DCI crime prevention specialist.

Once the investigation is complete, evidence will then be given to the Barron County District Attorney, who will determine if the shooting was justified.

Authorities say involved officers were wearing body cameras and are now on administrative leave, per department policy.