Suspected arsonist behind adult club fire in Dunn County arrested

A suspected arsonist, believed to have burned down an adult club in Dunn County, Wisconsin, has been arrested.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the fire originally occurred on Saturday, when reports of Shooters Showgirls being on fire were made to local departments before 5 a.m.

By the time fire crews got to the club’s location in the town of Elk Mound, the building was already fully involved.

As they continued to investigate what caused the fire at Shooters Showgirls, they determined the fire had been set intentionally.

After reviewing video evidence and following leads, the sheriff’s office said their attention turned to Colton Jansen, who, in a subsequent interview with deputies, reportedly admitted to his involvement in the fire.

He was taken into custody and is currently being housed at the Dunn County Jail.

Shooters Showgirls has not indicated if they have any plans to reopen at this time.