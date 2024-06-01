Prior Lake woman dies after being pulled from lake in northern Wisconsin

A 35-year-old woman died Friday afternoon after being pulled from Crooked Lake in Siren, Wisconsin.

A child witnessed a woman fall off her paddle board, and a person with a kayak and a rescue swimmer from the Siren Fire Department brought her to shore, according to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Once on shore, the woman received first aid and was brought to the Burnett County Airport, where she later died.

The woman was identified by authorities as 35-year-old Jessica Lindberg from Prior Lake.

The sheriff’s office says this case is still under investigation and will not release additional details at this time.