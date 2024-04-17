Padres’ Michael King hitless through 6 innings against Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Padres pitcher Michael King has gone hitless through six innings against the Brewers.

King, 28, who is 2-0, had struck eight batters and walked two, both in the second inning on Wednesday. He had thrown 72 pitches.

The Padres and Brewers were tied at 0-0 in the top of the seventh inning.

King gave up four earned runs in five innings in his previous start, April 12 at the Dodgers. On April 6, he threw seven scoreless innings in a win at the Giants, giving up four hits and striking out four.

King was a Yankee from 2019 through 2023. He was 4-8 with a 2.75 ERA in 2023, making nine starts in 49 appearances. The Padres acquired him in a seven-player trade in December.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.