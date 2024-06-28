Motorcyclist dies after striking another vehicle

Authorities say a motorcyclist in Barron County, Wisconsin has died after striking another vehicle.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, their initial investigation found that a 63-year-old man from Comstock was driving on a motorcycle on Highway 63 and 16th Ave, North of Turtle Lake early Tuesday evening when it hit a car driven by a 26-year-old Comstock man. The Sheriff’s Office believes the motorcyclist had failed to stop at a stop sign before striking the car.

The man was flown to an area hospital in serious condition, where he later died. Neither of the people inside the other vehicle were injured. The crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

None of the involved parties were immediately identified by the Sheriff’s Office.