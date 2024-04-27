Jury finds Wisconsin man guilty in killing, sexual assault of 20-month-old girl

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been convicted in the sexual assault and killing of a 20-month-old girl and abusing the child’s mother who then was his girlfriend.

A jury on Friday found Marshawn Giles guilty of 15 charges including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree child sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm and second-degree sexual assault. Giles had faced 18 criminal counts, but three were dropped.

Authorities have said the toddler died in 2022 in Madison from blunt force injuries to her head, leaving her with multiple skull fractures. An autopsy also noted blunt force injuries elsewhere that were consistent with sexual assault.

The second phase of Giles’ trial is expected to start next week. Defense attorneys will attempt to show he suffered from a mental disease or defect and was not criminally responsible for his actions at the time of the child’s death, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.