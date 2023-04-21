Historic UW-River Falls building to be converted into science and technology center

A long-standing building on the University of Wisconsin-River Falls campus is being converted into a science and technology center.

The Hagestad Hall student center, which opened in 1959, will be replaced with a new science and technology innovation center, according to a Facebook post on the University’s alumni page.

Hagestad Hall has been the home of career services, the Falcon Bookstore, Falcon Alley, Freddy’s Bar, Brandy’s, the Ratheskeller, the connector to Karges Gymnasium and more.

The deconstruction of the hall will begin this summer.

The UWRF Alumni Association Facebook page has encouraged students, staff, and faculty to share their memories of Hagestad Hall with the intention of creating a lasting tribute to the historic building.