Grantsburg man arrested after allegedly shooting woman, then himself

A man accused of shooting a woman and then himself has been arrested by the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO) announced 29-year-old Michael B. Winquist of Grantsburg, WI, was was arrested after shooting a woman and then himself.

According to the sheriff’s office, Winquist shot a woman on Friday, and told a child in the home to call 911. Afterwards, authorities said Winquist shot himself.

When first responders arrived, the child was taken from the scene. Deputies called Winquist out of the home, allowing medical care to be given to the woman.

Both were brought to Burnett Medical Center, before the woman was taken to the Twin Cities for further medical care. The sheriff’s office said the woman is in stable condition and recovering.

Winquist was taken into custody following treatment. Investigators are forwarding charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, felon in possession of a firearm and intoxicated use of a firearm to the Attorney’s Office for consideration.

The case remains under investigation.