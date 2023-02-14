Grantsburg celebrates hometown football star’s Super Bowl win

The town of Grantsburg in western Wisconsin is celebrating Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory.

Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal grew up there and graduated from Grantsburg High School in 2019.

Chenal played for the Wisconsin Badgers before getting drafted by the Chiefs. Chenal’s high school football coach couldn’t be more proud of his former star player.

“It’s gone so quick from him being here through Wisconsin and all of sudden now with the Chiefs it’s just been a blur,” Grantsburg High School football coach Adam Hale said. “He’s awesome. He’s a kid who’s got great faith and works hard and he’s a family-oriented kid.”

Grantsburg High School has a Chenal Kansas City Chiefs jersey hanging in the hallway.