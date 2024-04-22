Damian Lillard sets Bucks’ postseason mark with 35 points in opening half vs Pacers

By STEVE MEGARGEE The Associated Press
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard gets past Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash]

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Damian Lillard set a Milwaukee Bucks postseason record by scoring 35 points in the first half of Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Lillard’s points were the most by a Bucks player in either half of a playoff game. The Bucks’ single-game playoff scoring record is held by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 50 points in a title-clinching Game 6 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

With Antetokounmpo on the bench nursing a strained left calf Sunday, the Bucks turned to Lillard early and often.

Lillard had 19 points in the opening period, the highest individual first-quarter total in a playoff opener since at least 1997. He had 38 points by halftime, the highest individual first-half total in a playoff game since Kevin Durant had 38 at the break for the Golden State Warriors in a 2019 first-round game with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lillard scored 16 of the Bucks’ first 20 points, all in the opening nine minutes. He capped his 19-point first quarter by hitting a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer.

He also was fouled while making a 3-pointer and completed a four-point play that gave the Bucks a 30-point lead late in the first half.

Lillard shot 11 of 19 from the floor, 6 of 10 from 3-point range and 7 of 7 on free-throw attempts during that fabulous first-half performance.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.