St. Paul woman dies in early morning crash on I-94 east of Hudson, Wis.

UPDATE 2:30 p.m. 11/5/22: A St. Paul woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on eastbound Interstate 94 in St. Croix County, Wis., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says.

The woman was identified Saturday afternoon as 43-year-old Jessica Anne Love from St. Paul.

Early WisDOT information indicates a Honda Civic driven by Love became disabled in the left lane of traffic after hitting a deer. The Civic was then hit by a Toyota Rav4, which rolled several times before coming to rest in the median.

Responders found the Civic empty in the left lane before they saw Love in the ditch. Despite emergency response efforts, she died at the scene.

The occupants of the Rav4, which was driven by a 62-year-old man from Hudson, Wis., were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating. Troopers were assisted by St. Croix County, Baldwin, Hammond, Roberts and Hudson agencies.

UPDATE 8:15 a.m. 11/5/22: The crash has been cleared and all lanes have reopened, according to Wisconsin 511.

INITIAL REPORT 7:45 a.m. 11/5/22: A portion of eastbound Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin is closed due to a crash around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says.

According to Wisconsin 511, I-94 East from Highway 65 to County Road T is closed near the Flying J Travel Center at the border of Roberts and Warren, east of Hudson in St. Croix County.

Traffic going east should go north on Highway 65, east on Highway 12 then south on County Road T back to I-94.

The alert sent around 6:30 a.m. says the closure is expected to last two hours. As of 7:45 a.m. Saturday, WisDOT has not posted an update.

No details about the crash are available at this time.