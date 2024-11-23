Aspirus Health announces plans for new hospital in Chippewa Falls

After the Chippewa Valley area saw multiple hospitals in their region close down, a new organization is hoping to fill the void their absence has created with the creation of a new hospital.

Aspirus Health said that to help meet local healthcare needs, it is attempting to build a new hospital in Chippewa Falls.

The Wausau-based organization says their proposal is to bring a new, progressive facility to the east side of the city and is actively working with city council members to push it forward.

“Since the March 2024 closure of HSHS hospitals in the Chippewa Valley, there has been an unmet need for emergency and inpatient hospital services,” said Matt Heywood, Aspirus Health President and CEO. “To help fill that gap, Aspirus expanded services and access in Stanley and Medford, which are located to the east of Chippewa Falls. After months of investigation and productive conversations with local officials, we have created a plan to build a facility where residents could access emergency care, inpatient hospital services and primary care.”

Should the project proceed, initial services would include emergency and inpatient beds, primary care, lab, and imaging services.

Aspirus believes that once all necessary approvals are received, the hospital will be constructed and able to serve the community within 18 months at the earliest.