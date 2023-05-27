61-year-old airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after 3-vehicle crash in Douglas County, WI

A 61-year-old was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Douglas County, WI, on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

State Patrol responded to the crash around 12:56 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 2 near County Highway U, authorities said.

Investigators believe that the man was driving a pickup truck eastbound on Highway 2 when he crossed the center line and hit an SUV head-on, according to authorities.

The man’s pickup truck then spun around and hit a second vehicle.

The man was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries. Two occupants of the SUV were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second pickup truck and the third occupant of the SUV were uninjured.

Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the crash.