60-year-old man dies after being hit by a car in Somerset

A 60-year-old man from New Richmond, WI, was pronounced dead at the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Somerset, WI, on March 27, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

The St. Croix County Communication Center got a call around 2:33 a.m. on March 27 that a person was brought into Westfields Hospital with injuries from a crash, according to the sheriff’s office. The man, later identified as Michael A. Smith, was pronounced dead at the hospital by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

Investigators determined that Smith had been hit by a vehicle near 160th Ave. near 75th St. in Somerset Township.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says this is the county’s second traffic fatality of 2023.

The crash remains under investigation.