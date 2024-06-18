19-year-old missing after planned kayak trip in Wisconsin

Gunnur Hess, a 19-year-old from Sarona, WI, went missing Friday after going on a kayak trip along Namekagon River.

According to the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, Hess told his family about his trip. He planned to use a grey pelican kayak with a white bottom and enter the river from the County K Landing River access. Hess told family members he would call them when he was ready to be picked up. However, Hess’s family has not heard from him since he left. Hess’s truck was later located at the County K Landing and removed by family members.

The Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office and area fire departments have conducted searches along the river but have not found any signs of Hess. The Washburn Sheriff’s Office is asking the public not to respond to the river as they are still searching along with the National Park Service.

Anyone with information about Hess or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at

715-468-2720.