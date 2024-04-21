1 killed, 9 inured when car collides with county bus in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A vehicle crashed into a Milwaukee County bus Saturday evening, killing one person and injuring nine others, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Milwaukee between a car traveling south at West Wisconsin Avenue and North 35th Street and a bus heading east, according to city police.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others, the driver of the car and another passenger, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Seven passengers on the bus had less severe injuries. One was treated at the scene and the others were hospitalized.

The Milwaukee Police Department said charges against the driver were pending review by the district attorney’s office.

