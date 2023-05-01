Windy Today then Lighter Winds by Wednesday

High Winds will also occur across Minnesota and Wisconsin Today with Northwest Winds at 20 to 35 mph over a large area including the Twin Cities and Wind Gusts Today from 40 to 45 mph. Winds will continue to be Strong tonight into Tuesday morning at 20 to 30 mph from the Northwest until Noon Tuesday then less than 20 mph from the North Tuesday afternoon and Less than 10 mph from the West Tuesday evening then Light Winds Wednesday.

Warmer temperatures will occur this week with highs in the Twin Cities Wednesday through Sunday in the low 70s. T-Storms are possible at times Friday through Sunday with the greatest risk for more than 3 hours of Rain and Thunder Sunday morning.

Rivers have Crested in Minnesota and Wisconsin and River Levels will continue to fall this week with the exception of some higher waters along the Mississippi River from Winona south to Davenport, Iowa.

TODAY:

Sunny, Very Windy and Cool for May.

HIGH: 56 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 20 to 40 mph and Higher Gusts to 45 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with Gusty Winds.

LOW: 37 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 15 to 30 mph.

TUESDAY:

Sunny and Windy especially in the morning.

HIGH: 60 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 15 to 25 mph – Decreasing Winds in the late afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 40 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY……………….70 / 50 Sunny, Warmer with Lighter Winds.

THURSDAY…………………..72 / 53 Sunny to Partly Cloudy & Nice.

FRIDAY…(Full moon )…..70 / 55 Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms possible. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.

SATURDAY……………………70 / 55 Cloud & Sun Mix & Breezy with Spotty T-Storms. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 50%.

SUNDAY………………………..70 / 55 Cloud & Sun Mix & Breezy with Spotty T-Storms. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 50%.

JONATHAN YUHAS