Windy Today then Lighter Winds by Wednesday

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

High Winds will also occur across Minnesota and Wisconsin Today with Northwest Winds at 20 to 35 mph over a large area including the Twin Cities and Wind Gusts Today from 40 to 45 mph.  Winds will continue to be Strong tonight into Tuesday morning at 20 to 30 mph from the Northwest until Noon Tuesday then less than 20 mph from the North Tuesday afternoon and Less than 10 mph from the West Tuesday evening then Light Winds Wednesday. 

Warmer temperatures will occur this week with highs in the Twin Cities Wednesday through Sunday in the low 70s.  T-Storms are possible at times Friday through Sunday with the greatest risk for more than 3 hours of Rain and Thunder Sunday morning.    

Rivers have Crested in Minnesota and Wisconsin and River Levels will continue to fall this week with the exception of some higher waters along the Mississippi River from Winona south to Davenport, Iowa.   

TODAY:

Sunny,  Very  Windy  and  Cool  for  May.

HIGH:  56  Degrees. 

Wind: Northwest  at  20  to  40  mph  and  Higher  Gusts  to  45  mph.

TONIGHT: 

Partly  Cloudy  with  Gusty  Winds. 

LOW:   37  Degrees.    

Wind:  Northwest  at  15  to  30  mph.     

TUESDAY: 

Sunny  and  Windy  especially  in  the  morning.

HIGH:  60  Degrees.  

Wind: Northwest  at  15  to  25  mph  –  Decreasing  Winds  in  the  late  afternoon. 

TUESDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   40  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY……………….70 / 50  Sunny, Warmer with Lighter Winds.

THURSDAY…………………..72 / 53  Sunny to Partly Cloudy & Nice.

FRIDAY…(Full moon )…..70 / 55  Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms possible.  Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.

SATURDAY……………………70 / 55  Cloud & Sun Mix & Breezy with Spotty T-Storms.  Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 50%.

SUNDAY………………………..70 / 55  Cloud & Sun Mix & Breezy with Spotty T-Storms.  Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 50%.

JONATHAN YUHAS