Warm winter leads to early maple syrup season

Warm winter impacting maple syrup production, collection

Our warm winter is impacting many things around the state — but what is its effect on the maple syrup industry?

Maple syruping normally occurs in March and April, but the recent warmth has accelerated the process.

“We are tapping trees much earlier than we typically would,” said Joe Aliotto, an interpretive naturalist for the Lowry Nature Center.

The weather this week set up perfect maple tree-tapping conditions.

“Once you have above 32 degrees during the day, and then below 32 at night, that’s when the sap really starts turning on,” Aliotto said.

However, a concern about the mild weather is that it could impact the taste of the syrup — if the trees bud too early, the sap could take on a bitter taste.