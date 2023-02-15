Temperatures to fall throughout the day, wet roads expected to become slippery

Watch a stream of live traffic conditions in the video player above. CLICK HERE to watch if you are in our mobile app.

Sloppy conditions and wet roads are creating some slick spots that are expected to impact travel Wednesday.

Roads west of the Twin Cities are already covered in snow, and a light dusting is expected in the metro area later in the day.

Cold air and strong winds are also expected in the morning, which KSTP Meteorologist Ken Barlow said is typical when nearby areas have drastically different temperatures.

As of 6 AM the temperatures around the metro area are still above freezing. A lot of wind today (gusts to 45 mph) and falling temperatures will be the highlight. Snowfall will be light and remain under 1/2" thru 9am.

Slick roads will develop due to falling temps after 7am.#kstp pic.twitter.com/n9s6hDB8iK — Ken Barlow (@kbarlowkstp) February 15, 2023

About a half inch of snow will likely come through the Twin Cities during the morning commute, but it’s forecasted to move on as winds carry it southeast.

The temperature is just above freezing Wednesday morning, but will drop into the 20s by noon.

The view from a MnDOT snow plow just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning on Highway 12 near Independence (Photo Courtesy: MnDOT).

Winds should calm by the evening hours, with comparatively colder air settling into the evening. A full video forecast can be found at the bottom of this article.

Blizzard warnings for blowing snow are in place in the western part of the state, with visibilities possibly as low as a quarter of a mile.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued no travel advisories early Wednesday morning in 12 southwest Minnesota Counties due to zero visibilities:

Chippewa

Kandiyohi

Lac qui Parle

Lincoln

Lyon

McLeod

Meeker

Murray

Redwood

Renville

Pipestone

Yellow Medicine

MnDOT said conditions will “be reevaluated at daylight” but advised no travel until that point.