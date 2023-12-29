Sunny & Mild Friday then Light Snow Saturday.

Mostly Cloudy with Patchy Fog Tonight through Friday morning with Friday morning temperatures in the upper 20s by sunrise ( 7:50 a.m. ). Sunshine Friday afternoon with Lighter Winds and Mild Temps near 40 degrees.

Light Snow will be possible Saturday into early Sunday along a line from International Falls to Twin Cities and points east into western Wisconsin. Snow amounts around Twin Cities Saturday into early Sunday ranging from Coating to 1″ and some Freezing Drizzle could be Mixed with Light Snow on Saturday. Areas from northeast Minnesota including Hibbing and Duluth to northwest Wisconsin including Superior, Bayfield and Hayward could see 1″ to 2″ of Snow Saturday into early Sunday.

New Years Eve Weather in Twin Cities at 11:59 p.m. Sunday to 12:00 a.m. Monday will be Light Winds, Partly Cloudy Skies and temperatures in the mid 20s. New Year’s Day Monday will be Mostly Sunny with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Colder temperatures moving into all of Minnesota by Friday January 5, 2023 with highs 5 to 10 degrees up north and 10 to 20 degrees in the Twin Cities and points south.

TONIGHT:

Mainly Cloudy with Patchy Fog.

LOW: 28 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Morning Clouds and Patchy Fog then Mostly Sunny and Mild.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 29 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY………………………….32 / 26 Mostly Cloudy with Flurries & Light Freezing Drizzle in the AM then Light Snow in the afternoon & evening with Light Snow Accumulations of Coating to 1″. Chance for Light Snow is 70%.

SUNDAY..(New Year’s Eve)…..30 / 20 Cloudy with Light Snow in the AM ( Snow Accumulations just a Dusting ) then Partly Cloudy in the PM. Chance for AM Light Snow is 70%. Weather for New Year’s Eve will be Partly Cloudy with New Year’s Eve Midnight temps in the mid 20s.

MONDAY..(New Year’s Day)….34 / 26 Mostly Sunny.

TUESDAY……………………………36 / 27 Partly Cloudy.

WEDNESDAY………………………32 / 20 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

THURSDAY…………………………30 / 14 Cloudy & Windy with Flurries.

The average low and high for the extended period is 11 and 25 degrees.

Jonathan Yuhas KSTP TV