You could see the Northern Lights tonight if the clouds clear a little

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for April 23, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The northern lights could be out tonight across Minnesota and northern Wisconsin! There is a small chance this could be as good as the display we saw last month, so it would be worth a look after sunset. The peak times would be 10 PM to 1 AM. As always, they will look better if you can get away from city lights.

Clouds could keep parts of Minnesota from seeing the northern lights. More clouds and scattered rain or snow showers will push across the state overnight. Any precipitation would be isolated and light. We are still under the western edge of this large area of low pressure on Monday. Expect more clouds in the afternoon, and possibly a few light rain showers form the Twin Cities to the north and east. Temperatures stay chilly for the start of the work week, reaching the upper 40s in the metro, and low to mid 40s in greater Minnesota.

The forecast stays relatively dry through the first half of the week. A little more sun Tuesday and Wednesday sends highs into the 50s, which is still below average for late April. Through the remainder of the week, another large, slow area of low pressure sits over the Great Lakes. That will keep clouds, on and off rain showers, and cooler weather over us for several days.