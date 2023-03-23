Wren’s Wednesday Night Forecast

Good evening!

It’s been another chilly March day for Minnesota and western Wisconsin! Wind have stayed breezy out of the northwest, and we are still a tad breezy overnight. Some light scattered snow is possible overnight into tomorrow morning, however this is more of a slight chance for light snow for the Twin Cities. Most of that moisture will stay across far southern Minnesota (so Mankato to Rochester to Lacrosse and southward could see a coating-1” of snow).

Your Thursday forecast is again unseasonably cool, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. Winds aren’t terribly breezy tomorrow though, and we do end up with partly to mostly sunny skies tomorrow afternoon! Warmer March weather arrives Friday into this weekend, with seasonable highs near 47°. Have a wonderful night!

WEDNESDAY PM MARCH 21ST 2023 – Wren Clair KSTP Meteorologist Wren Clair

LIGHT SCTD. SNOW OVERNIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING, WITH LIGHT ACCUMULATION MAINLY CLOSE TO I-90

WARMER FRIDAY INTO WEEKEND

TONIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Light Sctd Snow Mainly South

LOW: 25°

Winds: NNW 5-15 mph

THURSDAY

AM Clouds, Iso. Light Sctd. Snow Shower (mainly S. MN)

PM Sunshine

HIGH: 38°

Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Colder Night

LOW: 19°

Wind: Light & Var.

TWIN CITIES METRO AREA OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY……………47/29 Partly to mostly sunny

SATURDAY………47/28 Partly sunny

SUNDAY…………45/27 Partly cloudy

MONDAY………42/22 Partly to mostly cloudy, rain/snow mix possible (30%)

TUESDAY…………40/26 Partly to mostly sunny

WEDNESDAY………46/29 Partly sunny, light mix possible (20%)

The average low and high for the extended period is 29 and 47

Metro Area Climate Data for Tomorrow

Average High….45

Average Low…..28

Record High……83 set in 1910

Record Low……-4 set in 1965

Sunrise Tomorrow:……7:11 a.m.

Sunset Tomorrow:……..7:29 p.m.

