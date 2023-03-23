Wren’s Wednesday Night Forecast
Good evening!
It’s been another chilly March day for Minnesota and western Wisconsin! Wind have stayed breezy out of the northwest, and we are still a tad breezy overnight. Some light scattered snow is possible overnight into tomorrow morning, however this is more of a slight chance for light snow for the Twin Cities. Most of that moisture will stay across far southern Minnesota (so Mankato to Rochester to Lacrosse and southward could see a coating-1” of snow).
Your Thursday forecast is again unseasonably cool, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. Winds aren’t terribly breezy tomorrow though, and we do end up with partly to mostly sunny skies tomorrow afternoon! Warmer March weather arrives Friday into this weekend, with seasonable highs near 47°. Have a wonderful night!
LIGHT SCTD. SNOW OVERNIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING, WITH LIGHT ACCUMULATION MAINLY CLOSE TO I-90
WARMER FRIDAY INTO WEEKEND
TONIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Light Sctd Snow Mainly South
LOW: 25°
Winds: NNW 5-15 mph
THURSDAY
AM Clouds, Iso. Light Sctd. Snow Shower (mainly S. MN)
PM Sunshine
HIGH: 38°
Wind: NNW 5-10 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Colder Night
LOW: 19°
Wind: Light & Var.
TWIN CITIES METRO AREA OUTLOOK:
FRIDAY……………47/29 Partly to mostly sunny
SATURDAY………47/28 Partly sunny
SUNDAY…………45/27 Partly cloudy
MONDAY………42/22 Partly to mostly cloudy, rain/snow mix possible (30%)
TUESDAY…………40/26 Partly to mostly sunny
WEDNESDAY………46/29 Partly sunny, light mix possible (20%)
The average low and high for the extended period is 29 and 47
Metro Area Climate Data for Tomorrow
Average High….45
Average Low…..28
Record High……83 set in 1910
Record Low……-4 set in 1965
Sunrise Tomorrow:……7:11 a.m.
Sunset Tomorrow:……..7:29 p.m.
