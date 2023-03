Wren’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Good evening!

WEDNESDAY PM MARCH 8TH 2023 – Wren Clair KSTP Meteorologist Wren Clair

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THURSDAY PM INTO EARLY FRIDAY AM, WITH 3″-6″ SNOW POSSIBLE (LOWER END OF THE RANGE NORTH METRO)

SNOW TAPERS EARLY FRIDAY MORNING, WITH MOSTLY DRY SKIES THROUGHOUT FRIDAY

**SCTD. SNOW SATURDAY (ESPECIALLY PM) INTO SUNDAY, 2″-4″ POSSIBLE **

TONIGHT

Light Sctd. Snow/Flurries

LOW: 30°

Winds: E 5-15 mph

THURSDAY

AM Light Snow (steadier SW MN)

PM Steadier Snow

Slow Evening Commute

HIGH: 34°

Wind: E/ENE 10-20 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT

Snow Likely

Possibly Heavy At Times (Metro Winter Weather Advisory in place) through 6 AM Friday

Breezy

LOW: 26°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TWIN CITIES METRO AREA OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………34/24 Early AM snow, then partly cloudy PM..most of the day dry (40%)

SATURDAY…………32/28 Mostly cloudy, windy, snow likely (90%)

SUNDAY………34/25 Mostly cloudy, windy, sctd. snow, mainly light (50%)

MONDAY…………32/17 Partly cloudy

TUESDAY………34/23 Partly to mostly sunny

WEDNESDAY……………36/29 Partly cloudy, slight chance sctd. snow (20%)

The average low and high for the extended period is 24 and 40

Metro Area Climate Data for Tomorrow

Average High….38

Average Low…..22

Record High……62 set in 2021

Record Low……-10 set in 2003

Sunrise Tomorrow:……6:37 a.m.

Sunset Tomorrow:……..6:11 p.m.

Meteorologist Wren Clair KSTP TV