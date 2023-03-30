Wren’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of north-central and northeastern Minnesota Thursday evening through Friday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of western, central, and eastern Minnesota, as well as western Wisconsin Friday evening through early Saturday morning.

Good evening! It’s been a cold and quiet day today, but I’m tracking significant changes overnight into your Thursday forecast, with a very active couple of messy spring days ahead. Your Thursday forecast will again start out unseasonably cold with lows in the mid to low-teens across the metro. While we aren’t looking at heavy precipitation Thursday morning, some freezing drizzle, drizzle, and flurries are possible, and few icy spots are possible as well.

Thursday afternoon is when we start to see more of a widespread wintry mix, with rain and snow, and some freezing rain is possible mainly southwest and west of the metro. While rain and storms are in the forecast for central and southern MN Thursday overnight into Friday AM, mainly snow will fall north of the metro where Winter Weather Advisories are in place. Isolated strong storms are possible overnight Thursday mainly across southwestern Minnesota, and the main threat looks to be damaging hail, followed by gusty winds. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Friday, mainly along and south of I-90.

Friday rain and sctd. storms continue for the Twin Cities, but late afternoon into the evening, we’ll see a change over to a brief mix, then all snow with most of central MN and western WI seeing 3″-6″ of snow. That being said, I expect a narrow band of higher totals within the broader range just listed. You’ll want to check in with our weather team tomorrow for the latest details on expected snowfall totals from Friday mainly after 7PM, through mainly before 6AM Saturday morning.

Have a wonderful night!