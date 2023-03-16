Wren’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Most of Minnesota is under a Winter Weather Advisory Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning with 2″-5″ of snow possible. Winter Storm Warnings are in place across the North Shore, Duluth and Superior areas with higher snowfall of 5″ to 8″+ expected Thursday PM into Friday.

Good evening! I hope you enjoyed a nice break from our chilly march temperatures today as most locations saw high temperatures in the mid to low-40s. Tonight’s lows are in the mid-30s, and while that sounds mild that’s unfortunately as warm as we’ll get Thursday with falling daytime temperatures. We keep the chance for drizzle and fog overnight into Thursday morning. Rain is possible for the metro Thursday morning (and a rain/snow mix first entering southwestern Minnesota tracking east-northeastward), but even by mid-to-late morning the west and north metro will be transitioning over to predominantly snow. By Thursday afternoon we have moderate snowfall and strong northwesterly winds with falling temperatures. While snow will likely melt upon contact with roadways at first, as temperatures continue to drop slushy roads could be come icy late Thursday into Friday morning (as temperatures are back into the mid teens for Friday morning lows).