Wren’s Tuesday PM Forecast
Good evening! Today was relatively pleasant, mild and seasonable, but the rest of this workweek into the weekend will be active with snow chances each day. For reference, the Twin Cities has already seen 74.7” of Snow this Season and Average Winter Snowfall is 51”, and the snowiest winter on record was 98.6” in 1983/1984.
Your Wednesday forecast brings the chance for light sctd. snow, with some drizzle mixed in. From Wednesday through early Thursday morning, 1″-2″ of snowfall is possible across most of the state (generally under 1″ across the east metro into western Wisconsin).
A Winter Storm Watch is in place for the Twin Cities, central & southern Minnesota into southwestern Wisconsin from Thursday PM into early Friday morning, with 3″-6″ of a wet snow likely. Thursday evening’s commute and the early Friday morning commute are likely to be slow.
Saturday PM into Sunday, more plowable snowfall is on the way, but it is too early for a specific snow total range.
TUESDAY PM MARCH 7TH 2023 – Wren Clair KSTP Meteorologist Wren Clair
**LIGHT SNOW WEDNESDAY PM INTO THURSDAY MORNING, COATING-2″ POSSIBLE CENTRAL MN, MAINLY UNDER 1″ METRO
**HEAVIER SNOW POSSIBLE BY AFTERNOON THURSDAY, BUT ESPECIALLY THURSDAY EVENING INTO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING, WITH 3″-6″ POSSIBLE
ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MN WHERE WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN PLACE THURS. PM INTO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING
SCTD. SNOW LATE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
TONIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Breezy At Times
LOW: 28°
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY
Light Sctd. Snow
& Drizzle
HIGH: 36°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Light Snow
LOW: 28°
Wind: ESE/E 10-15 mph
TWIN CITIES METRO AREA OUTLOOK:
THURSDAY……………34/26 Mostly cloudy, windy, light sctd. AM snow, heavier snow afternoon into overnight (90%)
FRIDAY………32/22 Early AM snow (moderate early AM then tapering to light sctd. snow), mainly dry PM (50%)
SATURDAY…………32/26 Mostly cloudy, chance for late afternoon-overnight sctd. snow (50%)
SUNDAY………34/25 Mostly cloudy, sctd. snow (50%)
MONDAY…………34/19 Partly cloudy
TUESDAY………33/20 Partly to mostly sunny
The average low and high for the extended period is 23 and 40
Metro Area Climate Data for Tomorrow
Average High….38
Average Low…..22
Record High……70 set in 2016
Record Low……-8 set in 1877
Sunrise Tomorrow:……6:38 a.m.
Sunset Tomorrow:……..6:10 p.m.
