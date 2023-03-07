Wren’s Tuesday PM Forecast

Good evening! Today was relatively pleasant, mild and seasonable, but the rest of this workweek into the weekend will be active with snow chances each day. For reference, the Twin Cities has already seen 74.7” of Snow this Season and Average Winter Snowfall is 51”, and the snowiest winter on record was 98.6” in 1983/1984.

Your Wednesday forecast brings the chance for light sctd. snow, with some drizzle mixed in. From Wednesday through early Thursday morning, 1″-2″ of snowfall is possible across most of the state (generally under 1″ across the east metro into western Wisconsin).

A Winter Storm Watch is in place for the Twin Cities, central & southern Minnesota into southwestern Wisconsin from Thursday PM into early Friday morning, with 3″-6″ of a wet snow likely. Thursday evening’s commute and the early Friday morning commute are likely to be slow.

Saturday PM into Sunday, more plowable snowfall is on the way, but it is too early for a specific snow total range.

Have a wonderful night!

TUESDAY PM MARCH 7TH 2023 – Wren Clair KSTP Meteorologist Wren Clair

**LIGHT SNOW WEDNESDAY PM INTO THURSDAY MORNING, COATING-2″ POSSIBLE CENTRAL MN, MAINLY UNDER 1″ METRO

**HEAVIER SNOW POSSIBLE BY AFTERNOON THURSDAY, BUT ESPECIALLY THURSDAY EVENING INTO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING, WITH 3″-6″ POSSIBLE

ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MN WHERE WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN PLACE THURS. PM INTO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING

SCTD. SNOW LATE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

TONIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy At Times

LOW: 28°

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY

Light Sctd. Snow

& Drizzle

HIGH: 36°

Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Light Snow

LOW: 28°

Wind: ESE/E 10-15 mph

TWIN CITIES METRO AREA OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY……………34/26 Mostly cloudy, windy, light sctd. AM snow, heavier snow afternoon into overnight (90%)

FRIDAY………32/22 Early AM snow (moderate early AM then tapering to light sctd. snow), mainly dry PM (50%)

SATURDAY…………32/26 Mostly cloudy, chance for late afternoon-overnight sctd. snow (50%)

SUNDAY………34/25 Mostly cloudy, sctd. snow (50%)

MONDAY…………34/19 Partly cloudy

TUESDAY………33/20 Partly to mostly sunny

The average low and high for the extended period is 23 and 40

Metro Area Climate Data for Tomorrow

Average High….38

Average Low…..22

Record High……70 set in 2016

Record Low……-8 set in 1877

Sunrise Tomorrow:……6:38 a.m.

Sunset Tomorrow:……..6:10 p.m.

