Wren’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Count on snow across the state tonight into your Wednesday morning commute. Winter Weather Advisories are in place now through mid-afternoon tomorrow, but the heaviest snow wraps up before late morning. Most of the Twin Cities will end up with 2″-4″ of snow, with the higher end of this range for the north metro.

Plan on a slow-going Wednesday morning commute. Scattered light snow remains in the afternoon forecast, but mainly north of I-94, and especially into west-central/northern Wisconsin. I can’t rule out some freezing drizzle mixed at times with our snowfall tonight into tomorrow, so please watch out for icy spots as well (it may not look icy, but a thin glaze of icy is possible).