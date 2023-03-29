Wren’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Good evening!

You may have seen a few flakes this afternoon/early evening across the north and east metro. At this point, we’re dry and the bigger headline is the cold on the way tonight as temperatures are back into the single digits and even a few degrees below zero across most of western and northern Minnesota. The Twin Cities will see lows down into the low-teens. Far southern MN could see a few flakes, with under 1″ of snow possible late tonight into very early Wednesday morning along and south of I-90.

Your Wednesday forecast is a cold one, with highs about twenty degrees below average in the low-30s, BUT we will enjoy mostly sunny skies at least!

Thursday and Friday are the most active weather days this workweek. Thursday features mainly rain across central and southern Minnesota (snow northern third of the state), with even a few thunderstorms possible Thursday night, especially across southern MN. Friday is a windy, raw day with with rain and a rain snow mix transitioning over to all snow late Friday. Snow is likely Friday night into early Saturday morning with 1″-3″+ possible.

50° highs are in the forecast for Sunday!

Have a wonderful night!