Wren’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Good evening! Tonight will be much warmer than last night as lows are back down to the mid-20s (which is seasonable). You’ll notice increasing cloud cover tomorrow morning, with mostly cloudy skies throughout your Wednesday forecast with warmer highs reaching about 43°. We stay breezy tonight into Wednesday, with winds out of the northwest becoming stronger overnight Wednesday (sustained winds of 20-30 mph). Some light rain showers and or a rain/snow mix is possible Wednesday (mainly after the evening commute). Thursday is an active weather day with morning rain and a rain snow mix for the Twin Cities, transitioning over to mainly snow into Thursday afternoon and overnight into Friday (widespread early AM). About 2″-5″ of snowfall for the Twin Cities looks likely PM Thursday into Friday.

RAIN TO MIX TO SNOW THURSDAY..ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL LIKELY ESPECIALLY THURSDAY PM INTO OVERNIGHT

COLDER FRIDAY AND UNSEASONABLY COOL WEEKEND

TONIGHT

Increasing Clouds

Not As Cold

Breezy

LOW: 25°

Winds: S/SE 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer & Breezy

HIGH: 43°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Light Rain/Drizzle (light snow northern MN) & Fog

Windy

LOW: 36°

Wind: NW 20-30 mph

TWIN CITIES METRO AREA OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY…………37/22 Windy, rain to snow (accumulating snow mainly evening into overnight) 90%

FRIDAY………27/13 Sctd. snow (mainly light), windy, colder (50%)

SATURDAY……………26/9 Cold day, mainly cloudy, windy, chance for sctd. snow (mainly light and AM across eastern MN into WI) (40%)

SUNDAY………31/16 Mostly sunny, unseasonably cool & quiet

MONDAY…………36/22 Partly to mostly sunny

TUESDAY………41/28 Partly cloudy

The average low and high for the extended period is 26 and 43

Metro Area Climate Data for Tomorrow

Average High….41

Average Low…..25

Record High……70 set in 2015

Record Low……-7 set in 1897

Sunrise Tomorrow:……7:26 a.m.

Sunset Tomorrow:……..7:19 p.m.

Meteorologist Wren Clair KSTP TV