Wren’s Thursday Evening Forecast

THURSDAY PM MARCH 30TH 2023 – Wren Clair KSTP Meteorologist Wren Clair

Hold on to your seat, we’re about to get walloped with a nasty spring storm!

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES NORTH OF METRO FOR THURSDAY EVENING INTO EARLY FRIDAY, WITH 2″-4″ SNOW AND LIGHT ICING-0.2″ POSSIBLE, MAINLY FROM MARSHALL TO BUFFALO TO RICE LAKE AND NORTHWARD..FOR THOSE WHO SEE CLOSER TO 0.1″-0.2″ OF ICE, POWER OUTAGES POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY NIGHT WITH STRONG WINDS LATE FRIDAY..GUSTS TO 50 MPH OVERNIGHT FRIDAY

SCTD. STORMS AND RAIN POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EARLY EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MN, ISOLATE STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE, MAINLY ACROSS SOUTHERN MN, CLOSER TO I-90..HAIL IS MAIN THREAT

**METRO SEES SCTD. RAIN & STORMS FRIDAY, CHANGING TO A WINTRY MIX FRIDAY EARLY EVENING, OVER TO ALL SNOW MAINLY PAST 7-8PM, THEN 5″-8″+

INCHES POSSIBLE, THE HIGHER TOTALS LOOK TO BE ACROSS THE EAST AND NORTH METRO INTO WI)

IMPORTANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THIS FORECAST, AS THERE IS STILL SIGNIFICANT VARIANCE AND DISAGREEMENT IN SNOW TOTALS FOR FRIDAY NIGHT.

SNOW TOTAL RANGES COULD STILL INCREASE, WITH HIGHER CONFIDENCE FOR THAT BY TOMORROW**

TONIGHT

Freezing Rain & Snow North (where Winter Weather Advisories are in place tonight)

Sctd. Rain/Mix At Times Metro

Sctd. Storms Possible, especially southern MN, where isolated severe t’storms possible

LOW: 35°

Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

FRIDAY

Sctd. Showers & T’storms, Isolated Strong to Severe

HIGH: 39°

Wind: ENE 15-30 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT

Heavy Snow At Times

5″-8″+ Possible across most of metro, higher totals mainly toward western WI

Very Wind

Colder Night

LOW: 23°

Wind: ENE 25-35 mph Gusts Near 50 mph

TWIN CITIES METRO AREA OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………37/22 Early AM snow, windy, blowing and drifting snow, becoming partly to mostly sunny

SUNDAY………50/30 Partly cloudy, iso. light rain showers (20%)

MONDAY………48/32 Partly cloudy

TUESDAY………43/29 Windy, stcd. storms, rain and wintry mix likely (70%)

WEDNESDAY……………39/22 Raw day, breezy, mainly snow, mix possible at times (50%)

THURSDAY………41/23 Breezy, partly sunny

The average low and high for the extended period is 33 and 51

Metro Area Climate Data for Tomorrow

Average High….49

Average Low…..31

Record High……82 set in 1986

Record Low……-1 set in 1969

Sunrise Tomorrow:……6:56 a.m.

Sunset Tomorrow:……..7:39 p.m.

Meteorologist Wren Clair KSTP TV