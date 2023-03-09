Wren’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Good afternoon!

The Twin Cities (most of central and southern Minnesota as well as west-southwestern Wisconsin) is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory, with 3″-6″ of snow possible now through about 6 AM Friday morning. That being said, I expect most of the metro will see closer to 3″-4″ of snow, with the highest totals closer to 6″ or more, across far SE MN and SW/central WI. Since temperatures are in the mid to low-30s for highs today, you’ll notice a lot of snow melting upon contact with surfaces like pavement. However, as steadier bands of snow develop and temperatures fall into the mid to upper-20s tonight, we could see some minor accumulation on the roadways. Wet roads could also become slick overnight. So be careful when driving as roads may appear wet, but in fact have a thin glaze of ice.

Another round of 3″-5″+ of snow returns Saturday through Sunday and we could likely have additional winter weather headlines in place during that time.

THURSDAY PM MARCH 9TH 2023 – Wren Clair KSTP Meteorologist Wren Clair

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW INTO EARLY FRIDAY AM, WITH 3″-5″ SNOW POSSIBLE, BUT ALSO A LOT OF MELT ON PAVEMENT ETC

SNOW TAPERS EARLY FRIDAY MORNING, WITH MOSTLY DRY SKIES THROUGHOUT FRIDAY

*WIDESPREAD SNOW SATURDAY (ESPECIALLY PM) INTO SUNDAY (SCTD. SNOW), 2″-4″ POSSIBLE **

TONIGHT

Snow Likely

Drizzle & Fog (especially evening(

LOW: 28°

Winds: NE 5-15 mph

FRIDAY

Early AM Light Sctd. Snow

Mainly Cloudy

HIGH: 34°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy Into Saturday

LOW: 26°

Wind: Becoming ESE 10-15 mph

TWIN CITIES METRO AREA OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………31/25 Mostly cloudy, windy, widespread snow likely, heavier PM into overnight (90%)

SUNDAY………34/18 Mostly cloudy, windy, sctd. snow, mainly light (60%)

MONDAY…………32/12 Partly cloudy, cooler, breezy

TUESDAY………34/25 Partly to mostly sunny

WEDNESDAY……………40/30 Partly to mostly cloudy, slight chance sctd. snow/rain mix (20%)

THURSDAY………39/24 Partly cloudy, chance for wintry mix (30%)

The average low and high for the extended period is 24 and 41

Metro Area Climate Data for Tomorrow

Average High….39

Average Low…..22

Record High……66 set in 2015

Record Low……-17 set in 1948

Sunrise Tomorrow:……6:35 a.m.

Sunset Tomorrow:……..6:12 p.m.

Meteorologist Wren Clair KSTP TV