Wren’s Monday Evening Forecast

Good evening! Tonight’s forecast and your Tuesday forecast remain relatively quiet. Areas of refreeze are likely tonight, and some patchy fog is possible (but I don’t anticipate widespread or dense fog). So watch out for slick spots tomorrow, especially in the morning. Otherwise, highs tomorrow are back into the mid to upper-30s with dry skies.

Light snow returns overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, for the western half of the state of Minnesota, with snow chances returning to eastern MN into Wednesday afternoon. From Wednesday PM though early Thursday morning most of Minnesota into western Wisconsin, can expect a coating-2″ of snowfall.

Heavier snow is likely late Thursday into early Friday morning, and we will likely have some slow commutes during this time. Light sctd. snow stays in the forecast over this weekend, late in the day Saturday into Sunday. The good news is that we don’t have any blast of arctic air in this current forecast. Instead, temperatures generally stay just a little below average in the mid to low-30s for highs and lows in the mid to low-20s.

MONDAY PM MARCH 6TH 2023

**LIGHT SNOW WEDNESDAY PM INTO THURSDAY MORNING, COATING-2″ POSSIBLE.. (HIGHER WEST-CENTRAL MN)

HEAVIER SNOW POSSIBLE BY LATE AFTERNOON THURSDAY, BUT ESPECIALLY THURSDAY EVENING INTO FRIDAY MORNING. THURSDAY EVENING COMMUTE COULD BE SLOWER FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE LOOKS THE MOST DIFFICULT

LIGHT SCTD. SNOW LATE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

TONIGHT

Breezy Evening

Partly to Mostly Cloudy

Iso. Patchy Fog Possible

LOW: 25°

Winds: N/NE 5-15 mph

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Seasonable

HIGH: 38°

Wind: N/ESE 5-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

Light Sctd. Snow Western MN

LOW: 28°

Wind: ESE 10-15 mph

TWIN CITIES METRO AREA OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………36/28 Mostly cloudy, sctd. snow, mainly PM (earlier western MN) 70%

THURSDAY……………34/24 Mostly cloudy, light sctd. AM snow, heavier late afternoon into overnight (90%)

FRIDAY………32/18 AM snow (heavy at times), tapering to light sctd. PM snow (70%)

SATURDAY…………32/16 Mostly cloudy, chance for late afternoon-overnight sctd. snow (40%)

SUNDAY………34/17 Mostly cloudy, sctd. snow (50%)

MONDAY…………34/19 Partly cloudy, flurries possible

The average low and high for the extended period is 23 and 39

Metro Area Climate Data for Tomorrow

Average High….37

Average Low…..21

Record High……73 set in 2000

Record Low……-16 set in 1960

Sunrise Tomorrow:……6:40 a.m.

Sunset Tomorrow:……..6:08 p.m.

