Wren’s Monday Evening Forecast

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for far northwest Minnesota. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for part of northern and northwest Minnesota. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of central and southwestern Minnesota. All these run from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.

Good evening! We’ve got another two nasty spring days ahead of us in the Upper Midwest. Snow builds in across western and northern Minnesota overnight into Tuesday morning. The metro could start out with a mix of sleet/rain/snow/freezing drizzle tomorrow morning, but most of the day we’re looking at rain and strong winds. Scattered storms are likely across the metro, southeastern MN, and western Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible, mainly across far SE MN into Wisconsin. Winds are again very strong tomorrow and Wednesday, with falling daytime temperatures on Wednesday. Some light snow is possible Wednesday. Most of the snow and the risk for freezing rain is along a line from Redwood Falls to St. Cloud to Duluth and northwestward. Travel will not be advised where the winter weather headlines are in place over the next two days.

Count on Friday into the weekend as our chance to turn things around and experience some pleasant spring weather.

~Wren