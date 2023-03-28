Wren’s Monday Evening Forecast

Good evening!

It’s been a quiet start to the workweek, but this workweek will actually end up being on the unsettled side weather-wise. We keep on getting on with our cooler temperatures prevailing throughout this week. Tonight’s low temperatures are in the single digits for most of western and northern Minnesota, with lows in the mid to upper-teens across the metro. Your Tuesday forecast will be cooler than Monday was, with highs back in the mid-thirties (reaching about 37° in the Twin Cities). A weaker system moving in from our west-northwest, brings the chance for light scattered snow tomorrow morning, mainly across northern MN, but a few flakes are possible for the Twin Cities into the mid to late afternoon and overnight. Light snow is again possible across far southern Minnesota early Wednesday morning, especially along and south of I-90. Temperatures trend even colder behind this cold front, with highs Wednesday struggling to reach into the low-30s, but at least we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Rain and a wintry mix are possible Thursday into Friday, and the rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Friday evening, overnight into early Saturday morning, some accumulating snowfall is possible. Have a wonderful night!