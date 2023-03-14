Wren’s Monday Evening Forecast

Good evening! I hope you’ve enjoyed that later sunset tonight!! Tomorrow highs are back in the mid-30s, which should feel a tad warmer than your Monday forecast did. Southeasterly winds will pick up tomorrow afternoon into Tuesday night. Temperatures continue to warm in the middle of this week, but we do stay breezy and even windy everyday this workweek and Saturday. Temperatures are all over the place this week. So, despite a mid-week warm-up, we’re right back to unseasonable cold Friday into the weekend behind our next storms system bringing the chance for rain and snow. Our next chance for precipitation is Thursday, starting out as rain and then transitioning to all snow Thursday evening/night. Accumulating snowfall is likely, and the snow could be heavy at times.

MONDAY PM MARCH 13TH 2023 – Wren Clair KSTP Meteorologist Wren Clair

MIDWEEK WARM-UP

RAIN TO MIX TO SNOW THURSDAY..ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL LIKELY ESPECIALLY THURSDAY EVENING INTO OVERNIGHT

COLDER FRIDAY AND UNSEASONABLY COOL WEEKEND

TONIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Unseasonably Cold

LOW: 8°

Winds: NW/S 3-8 mph

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy PM

HIGH: 34°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Not As Cold

Breezy Night

LOW: 27°

Wind:SE 10-20 mph

TWIN CITIES METRO AREA OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………44/36 Mostly cloudy, warmer, breezy

THURSDAY…………40/22 Windy, rain to snow (accumulating snow mainly evening into overnight) 90%

FRIDAY………27/13 Sctd. snow, windy, colder (50%)

SATURDAY……………24/10 Cold day, mainly cloudy, windy, chance for light sctd. snow (30%)

SUNDAY………31/12 Mostly sunny, unseasonably cool & quiet

MONDAY…………36/18 Partly to mostly sunny

The average low and high for the extended period is 26 and 42

Metro Area Climate Data for Tomorrow

Average High….41

Average Low…..24

Record High……73 set in 2012

Record Low……-10 set in 1897

Sunrise Tomorrow:……7:27 a.m.

Sunset Tomorrow:……..7:17 p.m.

