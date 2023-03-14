Wren’s Monday Evening Forecast
Good evening! I hope you’ve enjoyed that later sunset tonight!! Tomorrow highs are back in the mid-30s, which should feel a tad warmer than your Monday forecast did. Southeasterly winds will pick up tomorrow afternoon into Tuesday night. Temperatures continue to warm in the middle of this week, but we do stay breezy and even windy everyday this workweek and Saturday. Temperatures are all over the place this week. So, despite a mid-week warm-up, we’re right back to unseasonable cold Friday into the weekend behind our next storms system bringing the chance for rain and snow. Our next chance for precipitation is Thursday, starting out as rain and then transitioning to all snow Thursday evening/night. Accumulating snowfall is likely, and the snow could be heavy at times.
MIDWEEK WARM-UP
RAIN TO MIX TO SNOW THURSDAY..ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL LIKELY ESPECIALLY THURSDAY EVENING INTO OVERNIGHT
COLDER FRIDAY AND UNSEASONABLY COOL WEEKEND
TONIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Unseasonably Cold
LOW: 8°
Winds: NW/S 3-8 mph
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy PM
HIGH: 34°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Not As Cold
Breezy Night
LOW: 27°
Wind:SE 10-20 mph
TWIN CITIES METRO AREA OUTLOOK:
WEDNESDAY………44/36 Mostly cloudy, warmer, breezy
THURSDAY…………40/22 Windy, rain to snow (accumulating snow mainly evening into overnight) 90%
FRIDAY………27/13 Sctd. snow, windy, colder (50%)
SATURDAY……………24/10 Cold day, mainly cloudy, windy, chance for light sctd. snow (30%)
SUNDAY………31/12 Mostly sunny, unseasonably cool & quiet
MONDAY…………36/18 Partly to mostly sunny
The average low and high for the extended period is 26 and 42
Metro Area Climate Data for Tomorrow
Average High….41
Average Low…..24
Record High……73 set in 2012
Record Low……-10 set in 1897
Sunrise Tomorrow:……7:27 a.m.
Sunset Tomorrow:……..7:17 p.m.
