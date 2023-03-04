Wren’s Friday Evening Forecast
FRIDAY PM MARCH 3RD 2023 – Wren Clair KSTP Meteorologist Wren Clair
**SNOW/RAIN & SNOW MIX SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO MONDAY..SLOWER MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE, WITH 2-4″ OF SLUSHY SNOW POSSIBLE (LOWER FAR SOUTHERN MN)
GENERALLY COOLER NEXT 7-DAYS, ESPECIALLY LATE NEXT WEEK
**MONITORING SNOW POTENTIAL FOR LATE THURDAY INTO NEXT WEEKEND
TONIGHT
Areas of Fog/Freezing Fog
Mainly Cloudy
LOW: 22°
Winds: Light W/Light & Var.
SATURDAY
AM FOG/Slick Spots
Mainly Cloudy
Few Flurries/Drizzle
HIGH: 37°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Patchy Fog
LOW: 20°
Wind: Light & Var., becoming ESE
TWIN CITIES METRO AREA OUTLOOK:
SUNDAY…………36/30 Mostly cloudy, windy, chance for late afternoon-overnight sctd. mix/snow (70%)
MONDAY………36/26 Mostly cloudy, windy, sctd. light snow (mainly AM) and then rain/snow mix possible (60%)
TUESDAY………35/24 Partly to mostly cloudy
WEDNESDAY……………35/20 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, slight chance snow (20%)
THURSDAY………28/18 Partly to mostly cloudy, chance for PM snow into overnight (40%)
FRIDAY…………26/18 Mostly cloudy chance for snow (40%)
The average low and high for the extended period is 21 and 38
Metro Area Climate Data for Tomorrow
Average High….36
Average Low…..20
Record High……61 set in 2000
Record Low……-22 set in 1873
Sunrise Tomorrow:……6:46 a.m.
Sunset Tomorrow:……..6:04 p.m.
