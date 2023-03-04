Wren’s Friday Evening Forecast

FRIDAY PM MARCH 3RD 2023 – Wren Clair KSTP Meteorologist Wren Clair

**SNOW/RAIN & SNOW MIX SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO MONDAY..SLOWER MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE, WITH 2-4″ OF SLUSHY SNOW POSSIBLE (LOWER FAR SOUTHERN MN)

GENERALLY COOLER NEXT 7-DAYS, ESPECIALLY LATE NEXT WEEK

**MONITORING SNOW POTENTIAL FOR LATE THURDAY INTO NEXT WEEKEND

TONIGHT

Areas of Fog/Freezing Fog

Mainly Cloudy

LOW: 22°

Winds: Light W/Light & Var.

SATURDAY

AM FOG/Slick Spots

Mainly Cloudy

Few Flurries/Drizzle

HIGH: 37°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Patchy Fog

LOW: 20°

Wind: Light & Var., becoming ESE

TWIN CITIES METRO AREA OUTLOOK:

SUNDAY…………36/30 Mostly cloudy, windy, chance for late afternoon-overnight sctd. mix/snow (70%)

MONDAY………36/26 Mostly cloudy, windy, sctd. light snow (mainly AM) and then rain/snow mix possible (60%)

TUESDAY………35/24 Partly to mostly cloudy

WEDNESDAY……………35/20 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, slight chance snow (20%)

THURSDAY………28/18 Partly to mostly cloudy, chance for PM snow into overnight (40%)

FRIDAY…………26/18 Mostly cloudy chance for snow (40%)

The average low and high for the extended period is 21 and 38

Metro Area Climate Data for Tomorrow

Average High….36

Average Low…..20

Record High……61 set in 2000

Record Low……-22 set in 1873

Sunrise Tomorrow:……6:46 a.m.

Sunset Tomorrow:……..6:04 p.m.

Meteorologist Wren Clair KSTP TV